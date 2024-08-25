Russian Invaders Kill Seven Civilians, Injure 15 More In Donetsk Region On Aug 24
8/25/2024 5:14:40 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Seven civilians were killed and 15 more were injured as the Russian army shelled the Donetsk region on August 24.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the regional military administration, wrote this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“On August 24, Russians killed seven residents of the Donetsk region: in Kostiantynivka, Toretsk and Kotlyne. Another 15 people were wounded in the region over the day,” he posted.
In total, since the beginning of the full-scale war, at least 2,182 people have been killed and 5,717 others wounded in the Donetsk region. These figures do not include casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported by Ukrinform, nine people, including a child, were injured in the Russian shelling of the Kherson region over the past day.
