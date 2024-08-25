Türkiye’s foreign tourist arrivals rises 2.6 percent last month

(MENAFN) In July, Türkiye saw a 2.6 percent increase in foreign arrivals compared to the same month last year, reaching a total of 7.3 million visitors, according to official data released on Friday. The city of Antalya, located on the Turkish Riviera and known for its picturesque resorts, emerged as the most popular destination, drawing in 2.6 million foreign tourists. This figure highlights Antalya’s continued appeal as a major hub for international travelers seeking sun and leisure on the Turkish coast.



Istanbul, Türkiye’s largest and most populous city, came in second place for foreign tourist arrivals with 1.9 million visitors in July. The city’s rich history, cultural landmarks, and vibrant atmosphere contribute to its status as a top destination for tourists. Following Istanbul, the northwestern province of Edirne, which shares borders with Bulgaria and Greece, attracted 803,351 foreign tourists, further demonstrating the country's diverse appeal across different regions.



Among the nationalities visiting Türkiye, Germans were the largest group, with over 1 million German tourists arriving in July alone, marking a 10 percent increase from the previous year. Russians followed as the second-largest nationality, with 922,294 Russian visitors, reflecting a 4.2 percent annual increase. The British and Polish nationalities also made significant contributions, with 660,906 Britons and 319,552 Poles visiting Türkiye in July.



From January to July, the total number of foreign arrivals in Türkiye grew by 8.3 percent year-on-year, reaching nearly 29 million visitors. This robust increase underscores the country’s growing attractiveness as a tourist destination and suggests a strong recovery and expansion in international tourism throughout the year.

