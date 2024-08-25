Iran exports more than USD1.5B worth of commodities from East Azarbaijan in 1 year

(MENAFN) In the past Iranian calendar year 1402, which concluded on March 19, East Azarbaijan province, located in the northwest of Iran, exported non-oil commodities valued at USD1.542 billion. Mohammad-Jafar Ozmaei, the director-general of the province’s Industry, Mining, and Trade Department, highlighted that East Azarbaijan was one of the leading provinces in Iran for non-oil exports during this period. This impressive performance underscores the province’s significant role in the country's non-oil export sector.



Nationally, Iran's non-oil exports, which exclude electricity, crude oil, and techno-engineering services, totaled 136.4 million tons worth USD49.33 billion last year. This represents a 9.82 percent increase in terms of volume but an 8.87 percent decrease in value compared to the previous year. The decrease in value, despite the increase in volume, reflects broader market trends and fluctuations in global commodity prices.



In addition to non-oil exports, Iran exported USD35.87 billion worth of crude oil, USD370 million of electricity, and USD1.293 billion of technical engineering services. Petrochemical products accounted for 48.8 million tons worth USD19.4 billion, showing a decrease of 11.32 percent in weight and 28.59 percent in value compared to the previous year. The main exported items included liquefied natural gas, liquefied propane, and bitumen-oil, contributing significantly to the country's export revenue.



China was the top export destination for Iranian goods, importing USD13.915 billion worth, followed by Iraq with USD9.215 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over USD6.611 billion, Turkey with USD4.16 billion, and India with USD2.17 billion. The average customs value of each ton of exported goods fell by 17 percent compared to the previous year, reaching USD362. This decrease reflects the challenges faced in maintaining high export values amid fluctuating market conditions.

