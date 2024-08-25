Iran imports more than 4.227M cellphone handsets in 5 months

(MENAFN) According to the latest report from the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), Iran imported 4.227 million cellphone handsets during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year, which spans from March 20 to August 21. The total value of these imports amounted to approximately USD966.4 million. Of these imports, commercial companies were responsible for bringing in over 4,093,774 handsets, while the remaining 133,308 were imported by passengers.



IRICA’s data reveals a noticeable decline in both the quantity and value of cellphone imports compared to previous periods. Specifically, there was a 15 percent reduction in the volume of handsets imported and a 10 percent decrease in their total value during this period. This suggests a slowdown in the growth of mobile phone imports into the country.



In comparison, during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year, from March 20 to July 20, Iran imported 2.857 million cellphones with a combined value of USD688 million. This period experienced a more significant drop, with a 27 percent reduction in the value of imported cellphones year-on-year. The substantial decrease highlights a trend of declining import values, reflecting potential changes in market conditions or consumer behavior in Iran’s mobile phone sector.

MENAFN25082024000045015839ID1108597702