Australia: Four Injured In Crash, Suspected Stabbing In Sydney
8/25/2024 12:45:12 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Aug 25 (IANS) Four people, including a Police officer, were injured following a car crash and suspected stabbing in Sydney's south in Australia's New South Wales (NSW) state on Sunday.
Emergency services were responding to a two-vehicle crash incident in Engadine, a suburb in southern Sydney, reports Xinhua news agency, NSW police.
Officers arrived to find a man, who appeared to be with stab wounds, allegedly running from the crash scene.
The man was taken into custody with the deployment of a Taser, police said.
A police officer suffered a serious laceration to his left wrist, believed to have been incurred during the arrest.
Police said that a woman along with a passenger in the crashed vehicle, was found suffering multiple wounds.
All four injured were being treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
