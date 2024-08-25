Rohit Sharma Trains In Park Under The Watchful Eyes Of Abhishek Nayar; Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian team captain Rohit Sharma is not very popular among enthusiasts as the 37-year-old is not one of those hardcore sportsman with ripped body and exceptional athletic abilities. However, the right-hand batsman is one of the greatest white ball cricketers of this generation having amassed more than ten thousand runs in ODIs, while being the only batter to score three double centuries in the 50 over format.



Rohit relies more on skill than fitness and he has been successful with his mantra. However, he is not getting any younger at 37, and in order to extend his international career to couple more years, the Mumbaikar needs to take more care of his body. And he knows that more than anyone else.



Recently, Rohit was spotted training in a park under the watchful eyes of India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar. The India captain was seen doing Russian twists and planks. Both Rohit and Nayar came through Mumbai's youth ranks and the latter has been training five-time IPL champion for quite some time. Nayar, recently joined the Indian support staff as an assistant coach last month following Gautam Gambhir's appointment as head coach.



The Indian cricket team is currently enjoying a month-long break and will resume their cricket duties next month when they face Bangladesh in a two-match Test Series, starting on September 19. After that, the Men in Blue will welcome New Zealand for three Test matches, before traveling to South Africa for a white ball series.



Meanwhile, the munch anticipated Border-Gavaskar trophy is set to start in Burswood in Australia on November 22. The fifth and final Test match of the series is slated to end at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground on January 7, 2025.



