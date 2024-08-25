Kerala Gold Rate Today, August 25: Check Prices Of 24K, 22K, 18K Gold

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of in Kerala today (Aug 25) is Rs

6,695 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 7,304 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

The price of gold in Kerala today (Aug 25) is Rs

6,695 per gram for 22 karat gold and Rs 7,304 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).

1 gram- Rs 6,695 (Rs 6,695 on Aug 22)

8 gram- Rs 53,560 (Rs 53,560)

10 gram- Rs 66,950 (Rs 66,950)

100 gram- Rs 6,69,500 (Rs 6,69,500)

1 gram- Rs 7,304 (Rs 7,304)

8 gram- Rs 58,432 (Rs 58,432)

10 gram- Rs 73,040 (Rs 73,040)

100 gram- Rs 7,30,400 (Rs 7,30,400)

1 gram- Rs 5,478 (Rs 5,478)

8 gram- Rs 43,824 (Rs 43,824)

10 gram- Rs 54,780 (Rs 54,780)

100 gram- Rs 5,47,800 (Rs 5,47,800)