Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Arrested In Paris; THIS Is The Reason

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram, was arrested by the authorities at the Bourget airport in Paris on Saturday evening. According to local media, the arrest was reportedly related to an investigation into Telegram's lack of moderation, which French authorities believe has allowed criminal activity to flourish on the platform. Durov was traveling on his private jet from Azerbaijan when he was detained around 20:00 (18:00 GMT).

With over 900 million active users, Telegram has become a significant player in the global social media landscape, particularly in Russia, Ukraine, and other former Soviet republics. Durov, a Russian-born entrepreneur, founded Telegram after leaving Russia in 2014 due to government pressure to censor opposition voices on his previous social media platform, VK, which he sold.

The arrest has sparked a diplomatic row, with Russian officials accusing France of acting like a dictatorship. Even since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Telegram was used as a platform for unfiltered information, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. It was even used by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, his officials as well as the Kremlin and Russian government to disseminate news.

Durov has emphasized the importance of Telegram remaining a neutral platform, unaffected by geopolitical tensions. As Telegram continues to grow, with ambitions to reach one billion users in the next year, it faces increasing scrutiny from authorities around the world. His arrest has also sparked calls for protests at French embassies worldwide.

