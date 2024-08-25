Vatican city to Monaco: 10 SMALLEST countries in the World

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Taking a look at the top 10 smallest countries in the world by size, Vatican City holds the first position. Its area is only 0.49 square kilometers. You can cross it on foot in a few minutes

Vatican to Monaco are 10 SMALLEST countries in the World

Vatican City is the smallest country in the world by size. This Southern European country, with an area of 0.49 sq km, has a population of 497

The area of Monaco, a country in Southern Europe, is 2 square kilometers. 38,631 people live here

Maldives is located in the southwest of the Indian subcontinent. It is a country of about 1,200 islands. Most of the islands are uninhabited. Its population is 527,799

Nauru is an island nation located in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. Spread over 21 kilometers, this country has a population of 11,947

Tuvalu is a group of 9 small islands in the South Pacific Ocean. It got independence from the UK in 1978. Spread over 26 kilometers, this country has a population of 9,646

San Marino is surrounded by Italy. 33,581 people live in this country spread over 61 kilometers

Liechtenstein, a country with an area of 160 sq km, is located between Switzerland and Austria. The population here is 39,870

The Marshall Islands are located in the northwestern Pacific Ocean. This country with an area of 181 km has a population of 37,548

The island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, with an area of 261 sq km, is located in the West Indies. Its population is 46,843