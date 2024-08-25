Overnight Missile Attack On Kharkiv Injured Six
8/25/2024 2:14:58 AM
The toll of injured casualties resulting from an overnight missile attack on Kharkiv's Slobidsky District has reached six, according to city mayor.
Kharkiv City Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this in a message on Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.
"Six injured casualties resulting from the attack have been reported so far," the message reads.
As Ukrinform reported in an earlier news article, President Volodymyr Zelensky and armed forces Chief Commander Oleksandr Syrsky discussed the situation at the Kharkiv front line, and noted that the Ukrainian military have been gradually pushing Russian forces out of the region .
