'No SC, ST Or OBC Has Been Miss India': Rahul Gandhi Reminded Of Riya Tirkey's 2022 Crowning Moment (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent event in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, renewed his call for a nationwide caste census. He highlighted the systemic underrepresentation of marginalized communities in significant sectors, including beauty pageants. Gandhi's remarks were aimed at underscoring the lack of winners from Dalit, tribal, and backward classes in prominent contests like Miss India.

Rahul Gandhi's comments on the lack of representation from SC, ST, and OBC communities in Miss India contests have faced backlash from Netizens. They highlighted that Riya Ekka, a tribal, won the Miss India title in November 2022, countering Gandhi's claim. Critics argue that his assertion is misleading and inaccurate, given Ekka's historic win.

Gandhi stated, "Not a single Miss India winner has come from the Dalit, tribal, or backward classes. He criticized the media's focus on entertainment, arguing that it neglects vital issues affecting farmers and workers. He emphasized that a caste census is crucial for accurately understanding socio-economic disparities and tackling them effectively.

The Congress leader further condemned the existing system, asserting that nearly 90% of India's population remains excluded despite possessing the required skills and talents. "These individuals are left out of the system," he said. We need a caste census to integrate them and ensure they receive the benefits they deserve," Gandhi said. He emphasized that the census would provide crucial data for wealth distribution and resource allocation.

In his commitment to the cause, Gandhi vowed to push for a caste-based census and socio-economic survey, even if it comes at a personal political cost. He stressed the importance of analyzing the participation of marginalized communities in essential institutions such as the bureaucracy, judiciary, and media.

However, Gandhi's comments have sparked controversy. On Sunday, Kiren Rijiju, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, sharply criticized Gandhi's remarks. Rijiju took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond, saying, "Now, he wants reservations in Miss India competitions, films, sports! It is not only an issue of 'Bal Budhi' (childish mind), but those who support him are equally responsible too!"

Rijiju continued in Hindi, translating loosely to, "A childish mind might be good for entertainment, but do not make a mockery of our backward communities with divisive comments."