Bijnor Train Accident: Kisan Express Splits Into Two, Narrowly Avoids Major Disaster

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Kisan Express was involved in a serious train accident near Bijnaur on Sunday morning at approximately 4am. There have been no reported injuries, and a major disaster was narrowly avoided.

The incident, which is being blamed on a technological glitch, raised a lot of concerns among the passengers. Officials from the railway authority arrived to the scene to oversee the rescue efforts and guarantee the passengers' safety, demonstrating their prompt response to the incident.

The Kisan Express, a key service for many commuters, experienced this unfortunate accident as it was in transit.

Further issues have been avoided thanks to the railway department's prompt involvement. The precise source of the technical issue that resulted in the train's division is being looked into.

The incident highlights the importance of rigorous maintenance and safety checks for railway operations.