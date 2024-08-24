(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Parent Survey Ranks OWIS Nanyang Best School of IB and Diploma Programme in Singapore Overall the school ranked in four best in class categories this week



One World International School Nanyang Campus was ranked as the Best IB school and best school for the IB Diploma Programme in Singapore this week, a reflection of the school's dedication and commitment to academic excellence based on the values of kindness.





The campus also ranked among the Top three as the best British school in Singapore, and among top 4 in the best school in Singapore categories, according to findings by WhichSchoolAdvisor, rounding off the achievements which are updated on a weekly basis.

"We are thrilled to have been recognised for all the hard work and dedication put in by our fantastic team of educators and teachers," said Mr Atul Temurnikar, Chairman and Cofounder of Global Schools Group - of which OWIS is a part. "We thank our parent community for their faith in us, and for voting us to the top."

The rankings were determined through detailed parent surveys that assess a range of factors including school satisfaction, academic performance, value for money, recommendation likelihood and overall sense of belonging. It also took into account survey feedback and positive changes brought about by the schools.

Parents were encouraged to participate in the ongoing survey process to provide feedback and influence future rankings.

"Our inclusion in the list of the Best IB Schools in Singapore is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier education and support for our students," said Mr James Sweeney, Head of OWIS Nanyang. "We are grateful to our parents for their invaluable feedback and continued support."

One World International School, which has two campuses in Singapore, is among the top IB schools in the city-state, and has achieved this prestigious position by meeting and exceeding the expectations of its parent community. The school's dedication to providing a nurturing environment where students thrive academically and personally has been highly endorsed by its families.

Global Schools Group is an award-winning interconnected network of leading international schools that provides a world-class learning experience. With almost all leading international curricula including Cambridge, IB, American Common Core and CBSE among others, GSG offers one of the widest range of academic programmes available today. The network's smart personalised learning systems and empowering methods with a serious commitment to superior pedagogy and best practices have won it over 600 awards, including the recognition for the Most Awarded Network of Schools. GSG's One World International School, which has 7 international campuses, is one of the fastest growing IB schools in Asia.

