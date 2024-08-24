Six Civilians Injured In A MLRS Attack On Kupyansk District, Kharkiv Oblast

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

On August 24, Russian pounded the Kupyansk district, Kharkiv oblast, with MLRS projectiles, injuring

six civilians.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in a post on Telegram seen by Ukrinform.

An investigation found out that the attack on Kupyansk occurred at around 10:35. A 75-year-old man wasinjured while in the yard of his house.

Moreover, at 12:05, Russian forces pounded the village of Novoosynove, Kupyansk District.

"Five women were hospitalized with injuries, accompanied by an acute stress reaction, and houses and commercial properties were damaged," the prosecutor's office said in the report.

MLRS projectiles were used in the attack, according to preliminary investigation findings.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched into violations of the laws and customs of war (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, a Russian attack on the village of Novoosynove earlier this day left four women injured, according to Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration.