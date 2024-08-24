Garabagh University Almost Fully Enrolled For 2024-2025 Academic Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The State Examination Center has reported that Garabagh
University's undergraduate admission plan for the 2024-2025
academic year is nearing full capacity, Azernews
reports citing Garabagh University's press service.
A total of 290 students have been admitted in the first group
across six majors: Mathematics Teaching, Electrical and Electronics
Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Logistics and
Transport technology Engineering, and Mechatronics and Robotics
Engineering. The average acceptance score for this group was 475.5,
with the highest score of 659.9 achieved in Mathematics Teaching.
Notably, one applicant who excelled in the Olympiad was admitted to
Electrical and Electronics Engineering without competition.
In the second group, 330 students were admitted across seven
specialties: International Trade and Logistics, State and Municipal
Administration, Economy, Finance, Management, Accounting, and
Tourism Management. The average acceptance score was 396.7, with
the highest score of 641.7 recorded in Finance. The passing score
for the Finance major was 500.5.
The third group saw 330 admissions in six specialties: Teaching
Azerbaijani Language and Literature, Primary School Teaching,
Foreign Language Teaching (English), International Relations,
Jurisprudence, and History. The average acceptance score was 531.3,
with Jurisprudence achieving the highest score of 683.8. The
passing scores for Jurisprudence and Foreign Language Teaching
(English) were 609.4 and 538.7, respectively.
In the fourth group, 30 students were admitted to the Psychology
program, with an average acceptance score of 470.0 and the highest
score being 570.6.
Overall, 980 students were admitted across the first four
specialty groups, with an average acceptance score of 467.6.
Additionally, 124 students were admitted in the fifth specialty
group, which includes programs requiring special ability exams such
as Music Teaching, Decorative Applied Art, Design, and Vocal
Art.
In total, Garabagh University welcomed 1,104 new students this
year, including 124 who passed special ability exams. Among the
admitted students, 101 achieved scores higher than 600 points. The
university will offer undergraduate programs in 27 specialties
during the upcoming academic year.
