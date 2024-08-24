Sudan Peace Brokers Affirm Receiving Promises On Improving Humanitarian Access

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The group of Allied for Advancing Lifesaving and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) announced that it had received assurances from parties to the conflict of securing the unhindered access of life-saving humanitarian assistance.

In a statement on Saturday ALPS said the Humanitarian aid shall entre via two major crossings.

In light of the 10-day Geneva talks which began in Switzerland on Aug.14, the group that includes Saudi Arabia, the United States of America, Switzerland, the Emirates, Egypt, the African Union, and the United Nations, affirmed that it will proceed with the action to make progress toward opening an access point via Sennar junction, with the United Nations conducting a feasibility study for roads that can be used to deliver humanitarian aid to all areas across Sudan.

Additionally, the group reported that it had received commitments of setting a framework to ensure the two parties' compliance with Jeddah declaration concerned with the protection of civilians in Sudan and any future agreements between them.

Any potential progress is still much less than the essential response to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, the statement continued, stressing the importance of maintaining the roads open and safe to surge humanitarian assistance into Darfur and embark on putting an end to the famine.

Furthermore, the group underscored its readiness to continue its work based on the outcomes and momentum achieved over the past ten days, calling on the international community to uphold its commitments to provide financial support for humanitarian response in Sudan and the region, including what was pledged in Paris in April 2024, and to continue working based on the Jeddah Declaration.