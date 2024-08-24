Officials From Izyum, Kharkiv Region, Suspected Of Falsifying Data For Erestoration Program

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Officials from Izyum, Kharkiv region, are suspected of falsifying data for the eRestoration program in order to receive compensation from the state for property that was not actually destroyed by shelling.

This was reported on by Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigation Department of the National in Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

“In the city council, members of the commission, which was created to help of the Russian attack, decided to make money. To do this, they searched for potential“victims”, accepted documents from them and falsified everything as if the housing had been damaged as a result of enemy aggression. Local residents have been involved in this scam since last year,” the post reads.

According to Bolvinov, under the guise of destroyed housing, whole houses and those that had collapsed from old age before the invasion were submitted to the state authorities.

“After that, the 'victims' received certificates under the eRestoration program, imitated purchases, for example, from relatives or neighbors, and the money was divided among all participants in the scheme,” says the head of the investigation department.

According to him, the police are currently checking the buildings at the available addresses, and have searched the offices of Izyum City Military Administration officials, experts, and the premises of the ASC.

“Such cases can be demotivating - when your own people steal money intended for people who are left on the street without a roof over their heads. But we have already stopped this cynical deal and will identify everyone who was involved and profited from other people's tragedies,” Bolvinov promises.

According to the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv Region, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Part 2 of Article 15, Part 5 of Article 190 (attempted fraud) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and the work of the City Council Commission in 2023-2024 is being investigated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, three people suspected of fraud for more than UAH 1.2 million on the sale of non-existent generators during the blackout perio will be tried in Kyiv region.