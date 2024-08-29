5 Kin Of Top Kashmir Politicians Get Tickets

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The National and Peoples Party- the two main regional parties- have fielded at least five candidates who are kith and kin of senior politicians.

Peoples Democratic

Party

(PDP) has given mandate to Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Chief and

party

president whereas National Conference has given mandate to four such sons of former ministers who will contest to get elected to the Legislative Assembly.

From NC, Mehar Ali, son of Member Parliament (MP) from Anantnag-Rajouri seat Mian Altaf, has got the mandate to contest from their traditional seat Kangan seat of Ganderbal district, which is now reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST), Salman Sagar, son of former minister Ali Muhammad Sagar will be contesting from Hazratbal seat of Srinagar district, Hilal Akber Lone, son of former minister and Speaker Muhammad Akber Lone, to contest from Sonawari seat of Bandipora district and Sajad Shafi Uri, son of former MLA Muhammad Shafi Uri will contest from Uri seat of Baramulla district.

These are the first time candidates belonging to the already established political families of Jammu and Kashmir and will be banking on the traditional vote bank of their

parties

as well as their parents who have been elected to the J&K Legislative Assembly many times in the past.

There has been a lot of criticism from different groups on promotion of dynastic politics including from Bharatiya Janta

Party

(BJP).

All the four newcomers of NC are from political families who have been loyal to the

party

and Abdullahs and the

party

and its leadership has trusted them at every level. For PDP Mufti family is a reason to keep the

party

together even at the toughest times when many leaders deserted it after august 5, 2019 episode of abrogation of Article 370 .

