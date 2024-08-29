Three Militants Killed In Separate Gunfights In Indian-Controlled Kashmir
NEW DELHI, Aug 29 (NNN-PTI) – Three militants were killed, in two separate gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir, Police said yesterday.
The gunfights broke out close to the Line of Control in Kupwara district.
According to the police, two militants were killed in the Machil sector, while one was killed in Karnah sector of the district.
Police said, the gunfights at both places started after a joint operation by the Indian army and police, on information about suspicious movements of militants in these areas.– NNN-PTI
