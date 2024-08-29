Three Militants Killed In Separate Gunfights In Indian-Controlled Kashmir

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Aug 29 (NNN-PTI) – Three were killed, in two separate gunfights in Indian-controlled Kashmir, said yesterday.

The gunfights broke out close to the Line of Control in Kupwara district.

According to the police, two militants were killed in the Machil sector, while one was killed in Karnah sector of the district.

Police said, the gunfights at both places started after a joint operation by the Indian and police, on information about suspicious movements of militants in these areas.– NNN-PTI