Iran Condemns Israel's Military Operation In West Bank

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Aug 30 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian Foreign Spokesman, Nasser Kanaani, yesterday, strongly condemned the Israeli army's recent on Palestinian cities and camps, in the West Bank.

In a statement released by the ministry, Kanaani criticised the 30-hour military operation by Israel, in several northern West cities, which resulted in the deaths of Palestinians and the destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Kanaani stated that, the Israeli Zionist army's attacks, which involved“brutal destruction of urban and service infrastructure” and“violent entry into medical centres,” reflect“Israel's intention to widen the scopes of its killing of Palestinian civilians and crimes against them.”

Kanani urged international organisations, including the United Nations Security Council, to refrain from inaction in the face of Israel's“flagrant violations” of international and humanitarian law. He called for immediate and effective actions to stop Israel's attacks against Palestinian civilians.

According to Palestinian and Israeli sources, the Israeli army launched a large-scale military operation on Wednesday, in the Tulkarm, Jenin, and Tubas refugee camps, to“arrest people accused of involvement in operations against Israel.”

The West Bank has witnessed escalating tensions between Palestinians and Israelis since Oct 7, last year, when the Hamas-Israel conflict broke out in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-IRNA

