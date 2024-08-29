3 Former Cms Opt Out Of J&K Elections

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- For the first time in the electoral history of Jammu and Kashmir, three prominent former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir-Dr. Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, and Mehbooba Mufti-have decided not to contest the upcoming Assembly elections.

Dr. Farooq Abdullah, a three-time Chief Minister, played a pivotal role in forging the alliance between the National (NC) and the Congress

party

but has chosen to remain out of the contest himself. Similarly, Ghulam Nabi Azad, another three-time Chief Minister, has also opted out of the race. Azad had previously secured a record 62.86% of the vote from Bhaderwah in 2008, where he had been a popular figure, leaving many surprised by his decision to step back.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mehbooba Mufti, the first woman to serve as Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has also decided not to run for the Assembly seat. Mehbooba, who began her political journey as an MLA from Bijbehara in 1996, became a significant figure in J&K politics when she took over the reins of the state in 2016. This year, however, her daughter, Iltija Mufti, is contesting from the Bijbehara seat.

Mehbooba's decision has sparked discussions about the future of her

party, the People's Democratic

Party

(PDP), in the Union Territory. Citing the constraints posed by Jammu and Kashmir's current political status as a Union Territory, she expressed doubts about fulfilling her

party's agenda if elected.

Mehbooba Mufti highlighted her efforts during her previous tenure as Chief Minister, including the withdrawal of FIRs against 12,000 people and attempts to engage separatists in dialogue, actions she believes would be challenging to replicate under the present circumstances.

Read Also ECI Issues Notification For 2nd Phase Of J&K Polls 5 Kin Of Top Kashmir Politicians Get Tickets

Mehbooba also commented on the NC-Congress alliance, stating that their union is motivated purely by power, unlike her previous alliances which were formed based on specific agendas, such as maintaining Article 370 and initiating talks with Pakistan and Hurriyat.

Meanwhile, a senior PDP leader said that the

party

President's decision to not contest the polls proves the commitment of the

party

towards the people of this region.“Mehbooba ji had already stated on record that she will not step inside the assembly that has been disenfranchised and downgraded beyond imagination. She has once again proven that she would not backtrack from her stand unlike those who change their stances every now and then,” says the PDP leader.

