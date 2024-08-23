The DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation Quarterly Giving Series: Q2 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on DICK'S Sporting Goods Sideline Report

Today we're bringing you the latest quarterly giving series from The DICK'S Sporting Goods Foundation to highlight the great work being done in support of our mission to help inspire and enable youth sports participation.

In our second quarter of 2024, we:



Committed more than $1 million in Sports Matter Grants to support teammate-nominated youth sports organizations.

Renewed meaningful partnerships to keep giving all kids the same access to play. Welcomed Special Olympics Pennsylvania athletes to House of Sport for a Field Day and a surprise Sports Matter Grant.

Read on to learn more.

Where Are They Now: Harlem Lacrosse

The DICK'S Foundation first visited Harlem Lacrosse in 2014. Dyjae Pearson and Jordany Baltazar were just teenagers looking for guidance. They found that structure in Harlem Lacrosse with Coach Joel Censer.

A decade later, Pearson and Baltazar returned to Harlem Lacrosse to present Coach Censer and the program with a $100,000 Sports Matter Grant in honor of The DICK'S Foundation's 10th Anniversary. Watch the surprise here .

Giving Back with a Little Help from Our Teammates

In April, The DICK'S Foundation announced a $2 Million grant initiative to celebrate 10 years of Sports Matter. With that announcement, DICK'S Sporting Goods teammates (employees) had the opportunity to nominate a school sports team or youth sports organization that is making an impact in their community to receive a grant.

We approved 75 teammate submissions with at least one submission from each store region, the Customer Support Center and our community marketing managers. In total, The Foundation will commit $1,030,500 in Sports Matter Grants to these organizations!

Partnerships We Love

The DICK'S Foundation is proud to continue partnerships with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and Project Play.

Through our partnership with LISC, we're supporting a second year of the Game On-Community Places to Play Initiative ! The initiative provides funding and technical assistance to community-rooted organizations creating and renovating multi-use youth sport spaces in under-resourced communities nationwide. Grant awards will range from $50,000 – $100,000 and will require 1:1 match funding. Interested and eligible organizations can apply through Sept. 5.

In working with Project Play , The DICK'S Foundation is now a 63x30 Partner Organization. The 63x30 initiative was brought to life after the federal government announced the national target for youth sports participation: 63% by 2030.

Having a Field Day

DICK'S Sporting Goods and On worked together to host a field day at the Ross Park House of Sport for Special Olympics Pennsylvania (SOPA). The athletes participated in Olympic-type activities and received head-to-toe gear from On.

SOPA was then surprised with a combined $60,000 Sports Matter Grant ($30,000 from The DICK'S Foundation and $30,000 from On) to expand their unified sports programming.

Adventures in Learning

That's a wrap on the 2024 Summer Camp at McKeesport Area School District (MASD) near Pittsburgh. More than 480 K-8 students registered for this year's camp. They spent four weeks participating in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) activities, crafts, field trips and more!

The school also partnered with the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to host several farmer's markets over the summer for MASD students, families and community members to pick up fresh, local produce.

Read about The DICK'S Foundation's partnership with MASD here .

