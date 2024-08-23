The National Police Association #31 Chevy To Display Picture Of Missing Person Braelynn Mueller At The Sprecher 150 August 25Th At The Milwaukee Mile

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of the search efforts for missing kids, the National Association #31 Chevy will prominently feature a picture of missing person Braelynn Mueller of Green Bay, Wisconsin during the ARCA race at the Milwaukee Mile on Sunday, August 25th. The race will be broadcast live on the Fox Sports (FS1) cable at 1 p.m. ET.

NationalPolice Rise Motorsports #31 Chevy

Driven by Rita Goulet, a full-time police officer and co-owner of the Rise Motorsports race team, the #31 Chevy, sponsored by the National Police Association, aims to bring national attention to the case of Braelynn Mueller, as well as bringing the #SupportThePolice message. Goulet's dual roles as a law enforcement officer and a race car driver uniquely position her to leverage the reach of motorsports to promote public safety and awareness.

Braelynn Mueller, whose picture will be displayed on the #31 Chevy, has been missing since July 1, 2024. She is a 16-year-old white female, 5'6", weighing 130 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

"We are proud to partner with NationalPolice in bringing attention to Braelynn Mueller's case," said Rita Goulet. "Using our platform at the ARCA race, we hope to reach a wide audience and generate new leads that could assist in locating Braelynn. If found call the Green Bay Police Department (Wisconsin) 1-920-448-3200 or 1-800-THE-LOST."

About The National Police Association: The National Police Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit Educational/Advocacy organization. For additional information visit NationalPolice.

