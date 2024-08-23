Dubai Set To Ignite Women's Empowerment At Abaya Rally In Celebration Of Emirati Women's Day

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Over 200 Women to rev up Empowerment in Historic All-Women Drive Experience at Dubai Autodrome

DUBAI - August 22, 2024: The fourth edition of the Abaya Rally, an exhilarating all-women car rally championing women empowerment, is set to rev up on August 24, 2024, at Dubai Autodrome, coinciding with Emirati Women's Day celebrations.

Organized by Orbit Events, the historic all-women fun drive on Saturday evening will bring together over 200 women, driving towards progress and a sustainable future while embodying the spirit of empowerment. Open to women of all nationalities, the rally will see participants take to the tracks in their Abayas, symbolizing strength and identity in the UAE, as they demonstrate their driving skills and commitment to advancing women's empowerment.

Following three successful editions in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, the Abaya Rally is poised to deliver another unforgettable experience that resonates with the spirit of progress, diversity and empowerment, according to a statement from the organizers.

The Club Circuit will come alive with the roar of engines and the determined energy of trailblazing women from all walks of life, including passionate motoring enthusiasts, as they take the wheel dressed in glamourous Abayas. The rally will showcase a diverse lineup of vehicles-from supercars, sports cars to 4x4s to superbikes-symbolizing the unstoppable drive of women leading the charge toward a sustainable future. To elevate the excitement this year, a thrilling drift passenger experience has been introduced, catering to those seeking an adrenaline rush and a taste of high-speed adventure.

The event coincides with Emirati Women's Day, honoring the vision of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the 'Mother of the Nation,' whose tireless efforts have advanced the role of Emirati and Arab women across various sectors. This year's Women's Day theme, 'Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,' aligns with the UAE's core values and its commitment to unity and empowerment. Building on the themes of previous years-'We Collaborate for Tomorrow' (2023), 'Inspiring Reality... Sustainable Future' (2022), and 'Women: Ambitions & Inspiration for the Next 50 Years' (2021)-the event continues to champion the progress and empowerment of women in the UAE.

'It is a profound honor to stand alongside and represent remarkable women at the Abaya Rally and Emirati Women's Day, celebrating the extraordinary achievements that define our nation. Together, we are not just driving forward-we are paving the way for future generations. I am deeply committed to uplifting Emirati women, helping them to soar to new heights, and inspiring the next generation to lead with courage, vision, and unwavering purpose.' - Eng. Maitha Alblooshi, Panelist.

This glamorous event will include a red carpet, panel discussions spotlighting pioneering women, the Emirati Women of Achievement and Trailblazers in Automotive Awards. These awards pay homage to a select group of trailblazing Emirati women who are charting new paths across diverse fields. The event underscores a strategic emphasis on progress, leadership, and empowerment, seamlessly integrated into the UAE's social fabric.

'As an Emirati woman and trailblazer, I am honoured to pave the way for future generations, proving that with passion and determination, we can achieve greatness and inspire others to follow their dreams.' said, Shaima Alhanaee, Emirati Trailblazer, Female Mechanical Engineer, Drifter

and

Drag

Racer.

The Abaya Rally beautifully intertwines tradition with modernity, centering on the Abaya as a symbol of cultural pride and unity among women from all walks of life. At the heart of the event is the celebration of the 'Power of Abayas,' honoring its significance as a marker of modesty and heritage for Arab women. This rally is a tribute to the synergy between cultural identity, a passion for motoring, and the unstoppable spirit of empowerment that propels women forward.

ZEEKR X, the premium electric compact SUV, will take the spotlight as the flagship vehicle of the Abaya Rally, dedicated to celebrating and empowering women. As the Official EV automotive brand of the event, ZEEKR UAE-a global leader in premium electric vehicles, distributed by AW Rostamani Group (AWR)-epitomizes the spirit of innovation and advancement. Additionally, the ZEEKR 001 will grace the fashion show podium, seamlessly blending cutting-edge design with high fashion and further highlighting the brand's commitment to style and sophistication.

Talking about the event, Roberto Colucci, Director of ZEEKR AWR, commented: 'We are thrilled to be a part of this remarkable initiative that celebrates the creative spirit and diverse passions of Emirati women in the UAE. From design and fashion to exploration and innovation, this event recognizes their boundless potential. At ZEEKR, we share this passion for excellence and individuality. Inspired by the vision of European designers like Stefan Sielaff, we strive to create products that seamlessly merge aesthetics and performance. We believe in empowering individuals to express their unique identities and pursue their aspirations with unwavering confidence.”

The event is in partnership with ZEEKR, AWR Group, powered by Castrol Edge and supported by Al Ain Farms, Al Haramain Perfumes, Amaron, AWRostamani Trading, Travel Wings, Aaraya Chocolate, FnP, Rituals, Tayaat Zahra, Champion Digital, DX Drift, Royal Sea Entertainment, Ribbons and Balloons, Jeema, and Dunes Salon.

“We're honored to celebrate the strength and achievements of women in the UAE through the Abaya Rally. This event unites women from all walks of life, proving they can drive change while enjoying the thrill of the journey. Join us in making history as we showcase the powerful role of women in society,” said Pragna Vaya, Managing Director of Orbit Events.