Global Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Size To Worth USD 11.65 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 18.08%

The Global Automotive USB Power Delivery System Size was Valued at USD 2.21 Billion in 2023 and the Worldwide Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 11.65 Billion by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Cypress Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Lattice Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Renesas Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Bosch Group, Yazaki Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Aptiv PLC, Lear Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor, and Others key Vendors.

The Global Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Size is to Grow from USD 2.21 Billion in 2023 to USD 11.65 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 18.08% during the projected period.









Universal Serial Bus (USB) is used for data transfer and power delivery across a wide range of electronic devices. It outlines its architecture, notably its material interface, along with communication protocols for data and energy transfer to and from hosts (e.g., personal computers and peripheral devices). USB charging ports have become an integral part of modern car infotainment systems. Passengers are growing more accustomed to using their vehicle's electrical system to charge their cellphones or other portable devices and access vehicle information and entertainment. USB charging ports must meet several system criteria in terms of power, data transmission, and robustness in the face of real-world hazardous events to provide both power and data capabilities, which includes enabling adaptation in rapidly changing portable device markets. Governments are promoting electric vehicles to address sustainability issues and reduce reliance on traditional fossil fuels. Producers and purchasers on a tight budget may be hesitant to deploy cutting-edge USB power delivery systems with quick charging capabilities due to the possibility of greater upfront costs. Producers and purchasers on restricted funds may be reluctant to deploy cutting-edge USB power delivery systems with quick charging capabilities due to the possibility of greater upfront costs.

Global Automotive USB Power Delivery System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Type C, Micro USB, Lighting, and Others), By Application (Head Units, Rear-Seat Entertainment, and Rear-Seat Chargers), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The type C segment is expected to hold a significant market share of the automotive USB power delivery system market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the type, the automotive USB power delivery system market is divided into type C, micro USB, lighting, and others. Among these, the type C segment is expected to hold a significant market share of the automotive USB power delivery system market during the projected timeframe. The most recent standard for USB connectivity is called USB Type-C, and it offers a more convenient and adaptable option for power delivery in vehicles. The growing consumer demand for devices that use this connector which makes it easier to charge and connect mobile phones, tablets, and other handheld electronic devices is also pushing the adoption of type C USB connectors in the automotive industry.

The rear-seat entertainment segment holds the highest market share of the automotive USB power delivery system market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the automotive USB power delivery system market is divided into head units, rear-seat entertainment, and rear-seat chargers. Among these, the rear-seat entertainment segment holds the highest market share of the automotive USB power delivery system market during the projected timeframe. This is due to expanding consumer demand for automobile entertainment systems, which are becoming increasingly popular. The functioning of rear-seat entertainment systems, which include amenities including television screens and audio systems, consumes a lot of power.

The online segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of the automotive USB power delivery system market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the distribution channel, the automotive USB power delivery system market is divided into online and offline. Among these, the online segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of the automotive USB power delivery system market during the projected timeframe. The growing popularity of internet shopping has made it easier than ever for customers to purchase automobile USB power supply devices from the comfort of their own homes. Many online merchants offer a diverse selection of USB power supply systems at reasonable costs, making it simple for customers to obtain the things they require at a price they can afford.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the automotive USB power delivery system market over the forecast period .

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the automotive USB power delivery system market over the forecast period. North America, which includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is seeing rapid expansion in the global automotive USB PD system market. The region's large automotive industry and expertise in technology customer's fuel demand for improved connectivity solutions. The introduction of electric vehicles (EVs) and the incorporation of cutting-edge entertainment systems into North American autos have raised demand for USB PD systems. Furthermore, regulatory efforts that promote sustainable transportation and connected vehicle technologies help the market.

Europe is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the automotive USB power delivery system market during the projected timeframe. There are big semiconductor manufacturers that produce USB power delivery components and modules. This has driven Europe into the position of a market leader. Over the projected time, the government's stringent laws and standards will raise demand for next-generation vehicles, such as electric and hybrid vehicles, necessitating the use of automotive USB power delivery systems.

The Asia-Pacific region, which includes automobile nations such as China, Japan, and South Korea, is a significant market for car USB PD systems. High levels of automobile production, notably in China, result in considerable demand. The region's educated customer base, along with an abundance of electric and hybrid vehicles, all contribute to the advancement of USB PD technology. Furthermore, the introduction of advanced entertainment systems and connectivity features in Asia-Pacific automobiles drives market expansion.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the automotive USB power delivery system market are Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Lattice Semiconductor, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Delphi Technologies, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Bosch Group, Yazaki Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Aptiv PLC, Lear Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor, and others Key players.

Recent Developments

In April 2024, Microchip Technology evolved the AVR DU series of microcontrollers, the next generation of Microchip 8-bit MCUs with USB connectivity. The AVR DU family is intended to provide improved security features and an even bigger power supply than previous versions.

