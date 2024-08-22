114 Pages, 35 Articles: Taliban's New Laws Ban Women's Voices, Bare Faces In Public To Avoid 'Temptation'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The in Afghanistan has formally issued a stringent set of vice laws that impose severe restrictions on women's public conduct, marking another step in the regime's crackdown on freedoms since their return to power in 2021. Approved by the Taliban's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, the laws were published on Wednesday by the for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which has become the principal body regulating daily life in the country.

The newly issued 114-page document, comprising 35 articles, lays out detailed prescriptions for public behavior, particularly targeting women, as part of the Taliban's efforts to enforce their interpretation of Islamic law. Among the most controversial provisions is a mandate requiring women to cover their bodies entirely while in public, with particular emphasis on concealing their faces. The law stipulates that women's clothing must not be thin, tight, or short, and mandates the use of a face covering to prevent "temptation."

Article 13 of the new vice laws addresses women's public presence, asserting that their voices are considered intimate and therefore should not be heard in public settings, whether singing, reciting, or reading aloud. Furthermore, the article bans women from looking at men they are not related to by blood or marriage, and it equally prohibits men from looking at unrelated women.

In a move that could further stifle the already shrinking space for media and public discourse in Afghanistan, Article 17 bans the publication of images of living beings, a decision that poses a significant threat to the country's fragile media landscape. This law, along with others, reflects the Taliban's broader agenda to tightly control the flow of information and cultural expression within the country.

Additionally, Article 19 imposes a ban on playing music, transporting solo female travelers, and the mixing of unrelated men and women in public spaces. It also obliges both passengers and drivers to perform prayers at designated times during travel.

The Taliban's Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice, which was re-established after the group seized power, is now vested with the authority to enforce these laws, including administering punishments such as warnings or arrests for those deemed to have violated them.

Ministry spokesman Maulvi Abdul Ghafar Farooq defended the new laws, stating, "Inshallah, we assure you that this Islamic law will be of great help in the promotion of virtue and the elimination of vice." The ministry's website outlines its role in promoting Islamic virtues, including encouraging prayer, adherence to the five pillars of Islam, and ensuring that women comply with the hijab mandate.

However, the Taliban's actions have drawn sharp criticism from international human rights organizations. A recent United Nations report highlighted the ministry's role in creating a "climate of fear and intimidation" among the Afghan population, particularly women and girls. The report expressed concern over the ministry's expanding influence, noting its involvement in areas such as media monitoring and drug addiction eradication.

Fiona Frazer, head of the human rights service at the U.N. mission in Afghanistan, warned of the dangers posed by the Taliban's increasing oversight. "Given the multiple issues outlined in the report, the position expressed by the de facto authorities that this oversight will be increasing and expanding gives cause for significant concern for all Afghans, especially women and girls," she stated.

The Taliban has dismissed the U.N. report, maintaining that their measures are in accordance with Islamic law and aimed at fostering a more virtuous society. However, these latest decrees have raised fears of a return to the harsh restrictions of the Taliban's previous rule in the 1990s, when women were effectively erased from public life, and cultural expressions were severely curtailed.