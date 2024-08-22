Monkeypox Vs Chickenpox: Transmission To Vaccine, 7 Difference All MUST Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Both monkeypox and chickenpox are viral illnesses, but they have quite different symptoms, aetiology, transmission, and treatment. Here are seven important distinctions.
Causative Virus
Monkeypox: Caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus, which is related to the smallpox virus.
Chickenpox: Caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), a member of the Herpesvirus family.
Transmission
Monkeypox: Primarily transmitted through close contact with an infected animal, human, or contaminated materials. Human-to-human transmission occurs through respiratory droplets, bodily fluids, or skin lesions.
Chickenpox: Highly contagious and primarily spread through respiratory droplets from an infected person or direct contact with fluid from chickenpox blisters.
Incubation Period
Monkeypox: Typically has a longer incubation period, ranging from 5 to 21 days.
Chickenpox: The incubation period is shorter, usually between 10 to 21 days after exposure.
Rash Characteristics
Monkeypox: The rash often begins as flat spots and then develops into raised bumps, which become vesicles (fluid-filled), then pustules (filled with pus), and eventually scab over. The rash is often concentrated on the face, palms, and soles.
Chickenpox: The rash starts as red spots that quickly turn into fluid-filled blisters, which eventually crust over. The rash often appears first on the chest, back, and face, and then spreads to the rest of the body.
Severity and Complications
Monkeypox: Generally more severe, with potential complications like pneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis, and eye infections. The case fatality rate can vary depending on the strain.
Chickenpox: Usually mild, especially in children, but can lead to complications like bacterial infections of the skin, pneumonia, and, in rare cases, encephalitis.
Vaccine Availability
Monkeypox: Vaccines originally developed for smallpox (like JYNNEOS) can provide protection against monkeypox, but they are not as widely available.
Chickenpox: A specific vaccine for chickenpox (varicella vaccine)
is widely available and effective in preventing the disease.
Geographic Prevalence
Monkeypox: Historically, it was found in Central and West Africa, with occasional outbreaks in other regions due to travel or imported animals. Recently, more cases have been reported globally.
Chickenpox: Occurs worldwide and is a common childhood illness in many countries, especially where vaccination is not widespread.
