Monkeypox Vs Chickenpox: Transmission To Vaccine, 7 Difference All MUST Know

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Both monkeypox and chickenpox are illnesses, but they have quite different symptoms, aetiology, transmission, and treatment. Here are seven important distinctions.

Causative Virus

Monkeypox: Caused by the monkeypox virus, a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus, which is related to the smallpox virus.

Chickenpox: Caused by the varicella-zoster virus (VZV), a member of the Herpesvirus family.

Transmission

Monkeypox: Primarily transmitted through close contact with an infected animal, human, or contaminated materials. Human-to-human transmission occurs through respiratory droplets, bodily fluids, or skin lesions.

Chickenpox: Highly contagious and primarily spread through respiratory droplets from an infected person or direct contact with fluid from chickenpox blisters.

Incubation Period

Monkeypox: Typically has a longer incubation period, ranging from 5 to 21 days.

Chickenpox: The incubation period is shorter, usually between 10 to 21 days after exposure.

Rash Characteristics

Monkeypox: The rash often begins as flat spots and then develops into raised bumps, which become vesicles (fluid-filled), then pustules (filled with pus), and eventually scab over. The rash is often concentrated on the face, palms, and soles.

Chickenpox: The rash starts as red spots that quickly turn into fluid-filled blisters, which eventually crust over. The rash often appears first on the chest, back, and face, and then spreads to the rest of the body.

Severity and Complications

Monkeypox: Generally more severe, with potential complications like pneumonia, sepsis, encephalitis, and eye infections. The case fatality rate can vary depending on the strain.

Chickenpox: Usually mild, especially in children, but can lead to complications like bacterial infections of the skin, pneumonia, and, in rare cases, encephalitis.

Vaccine Availability

Monkeypox: Vaccines originally developed for smallpox (like JYNNEOS) can provide protection against monkeypox, but they are not as widely available.

Chickenpox: A specific vaccine for chickenpox (varicella vaccine)

is widely available and effective in preventing the disease.

Geographic Prevalence

Monkeypox: Historically, it was found in Central and West Africa, with occasional outbreaks in other regions due to travel or imported animals. Recently, more cases have been reported globally.

Chickenpox: Occurs worldwide and is a common childhood illness in many countries, especially where vaccination is not widespread.