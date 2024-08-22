Jordan, Egypt Ease Passengers, Goods Transport Operations

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Technical Committee for Land on Thursday agreed to facilitate the transport of and goods between Jordan and Egypt.

During its meeting in Amman, Transport Acting Secretary General Osama Karadsheh stressed the importance of periodic meetings that reflect the "strength" of relations with Egypt at all levels, expressing his confidence in continued cooperation to promote common goals and develop the transport sector in the two countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Karadsheh said that the meetings aim to facilitate transport operations and ease the burdens on transporters.

For his part, CEO of the Egyptian Inland and International Land Transport Regulatory Authority Sayed Metwally stressed that relations between Jordan and Egypt are "historical and built on solid foundations" enhanced by cooperation and coordination on issues of common interest, including the transport sector.

The meetings were attended by officials from the Ministry of Transport, the Jordan Customs Department, Land Transport Regulatory Authority, Public Security Directorate, and the Arab Bridge Shipping Company.



On the Egyptian side, officials from the Land Transport Regulatory Authority, the Central Administration of Nuweibaa Port, the Customs Authority, and the Ministry of International Cooperation attended the event.







