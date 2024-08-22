Jordanian Field Hospital In Nablus Provides Medical Services To 32,000 Patients Since June

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordanian field hospital in Nablus continues to provide essential medical care to the residents of in the city in the northern West Bank.

Since the hospital was set up to Nablus in June, its medical team has treated more than 32,000 patients, the hospital commander said on Thursday.

He added that the hospital, which provides 9 medical specialties, has also performed 1,067 surgeries, ranging from minor to major. Among the most recent was a complex hernia operation carried out last Wednesday by a specialised team of experienced surgeons, anaesthetists and resuscitation experts for a patient.

The Kingdom has also established two health centres in Ramallah and Jenin, serving tens of thousands of patients in the West Bank, as well as two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the North of the strip, which was established in 2009, following the Hamas-Israel war in 2008.



The people of Nablus expressed their gratitude for the continued support of Jordan and solidarity with the Palestinian people during these difficult times, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.