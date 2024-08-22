On This Day: Events On August 23, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Became 1St Deputy PM, Japan Declared War On Germany In WW1

(MENAFN- Live Mint) On this day: On August 18, a series historical events took place in India and around the world . This date is seen milestones across various spheres, right from economic and upheavals to cultural revolutions.

On this day in 1947, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was appointed as the first deputy Prime Minister of India. During the initial three years following independence, he held multiple key positions including Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, Minister of Information, and Minister of States. However, his lasting legacy is most notably tied to the peaceful integration of princely states into the Indian Union, significantly contributing to the political unification of India. After suffering a severe heart attack, he passed away on December 15, 195 , in Bombay.

The World War 1 began on 28 June 1914. On August 23, 1914 Japan declared war on Germany.

On August 23, 1970, the Salad Bowl strike commenced, spearheaded by farm labor activist Cesar Chavez. This significant event saw between 5,000 and 10,000 workers leave their jobs, marking the largest farm worker strike ever recorded in U.S. history.

In 2000, a Gulf Air Airbus A320 tragically crashed into the Persian Gulf near Bahrain. The incident, which resulted in the loss of all 143 passengers and crew on board, was a devastating event.

In 2013, Major Nidal Hasan was convicted by a military jury for his role in the 2009 shooting incident at Fort Hood, Texas, where 13 people were killed. The Army psychiatrist received a death sentence for the attack.

