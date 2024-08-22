Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: Chilling CCTV Footage Shows Accused Observing Victim

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Sanjay Roy, the accused in the harrowing rape and murder case involving a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, is under intensified scrutiny after CCTV footage established his presence near the victim before the crime.

According to sources reported by CNN-News18, the footage reveals Sanjay Roy, a 33-year-old civic volunteer with hospital access, observing the victim and was caught glaring at the camera.

As per the report, Roy confessed during interrogation that he had observed the 31-year-old victim in the chest ward on August 8, the day before the attack. CCTV footage supports this claim,

Meanwhile, CBI sources describe Roy as a“sexual pervert” with“animal-like instincts” and report that he showed no remorse during questioning.

Supreme Court sets up National Task Force

The Supreme Court took suo motu cognizance of the matter and constituted a National Task Force to recommend guidelines to ensure the safety of medical professionals. A CBI investigation into the matter is underway.

Following an appeal from the Supreme Court, health professionals at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, have ended their 11-day strike and resumed their duties as of Thursday.

The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) announced the decision in a statement:“In the interest of the nation and public service, the RDA, AIIMS, New Delhi, has decided to end the 11-day strike. This decision follows the Supreme Court's appeal and direction. We sincerely thank the Supreme Court for addressing the RG Kar Medical College incident and the broader safety and security issue for healthcare workers nationwide.”

Earlier, the Supreme Court, while hearing the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case, instructed health professionals to return to work and assured them that no adverse action would be taken against them once they resumed their duties.





This development follows the rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata on August 9, which led to widespread protests and strikes by the medical community.

The court also requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide a status report on the investigation and asked the West Bengal government for a status report on the mob attack at RG Kar Hospital on August 15.

