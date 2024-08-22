Weather Update Today: Heavy Rains In UP, Rajasthan, Bengal Light Rains In Delhi, Mumbai Orange Alert In THESE States

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Weather Update today: Due to active monsoon troughs lying over the Indian mainland, several Indian states have continued to witness heavy rainfall over the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand and East Rajasthan on Friday, August 23. The weather forecasting agency has also issued an Orange alert in Uttarakhand, Odisha, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Konkan, Goa, due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorm.

In a social media post on X, the India Meteorological Department issued a heavy rainfall warning for Uttarakhand , Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, etc.

IMD has also warned people of potential flooding, disruption of traffic, minor road damage, and damage to vulnerable structures due to heavy rainfall in the mentioned states and advised them to be prepared for any adverse situation.

Several states, including Uttarakhand, Odisha, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and Konkan, will likely witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today, Friday.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall (≥ 12 cm) very likely at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Odisha , Nagaland, Manipur , Mizoram & Tripura, Konkan & Goa; Heavy rainfall (≥ 7 cm) at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka,” IMD said in its latest weather bulletin.

Weather in Delhi is likely to remain pleasant today with partially cloudy sky and light to moderate spells of rain and thundershowers, according to Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Delhi. Maximum temperature is likely to remain around 36 degree Celsius. Whereas, minimum temperature is likely to remain around 26 degree Celsius.

Mumbai weather forecast for today

According to Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC Mumbai ), there will be partly cloudy sky over the city with possibility of moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm and gusty winds.

“Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. Partly cloudy sky with possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with moderate spells of rain towards evening/ night in city & suburbs. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 24°C,” said RMC Mumbai in a post on X.

