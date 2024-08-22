Is It Okay To Ambush 'Shabby' Looking Men And Groom Them?

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The Practice: A Superficial Solution

In many places, especially where mental services are scarce such as ours, a team of people with good intentions might take it as a responsibility upon themselves to help those people who seem to be mentally unwell wandering on the roads all day along poorly groomed. They might do this by catching the person with psychosis, shaving their hair and beard, giving them a bath, and putting them in clean clothes. By doing so people from the team and their associates might think that making someone clean and well-dressed will help the affected person feel better about themselves and maybe even improve their mental state.

At first, this might seem like a good idea. Obviously helping someone who looks like they're struggling is a praiseworthy thing to do. However, the way it is done may not be the ethical way of doing it. It can be very disrespectful and utterly dehumanising to force someone to change their appearance without asking them for it. It takes away their control over their own body and makes it seem like people with mental health issues in general and with psychosis in particular are not as good as other so-called“normal” people and need to be“fixed” by others.

The Role of Social Media: Exploiting Vulnerabilit y

Among many other issues that need to be discussed in this regard, is how these actions are frequently recorded and shared on social media platforms. People post videos and pictures of individuals with psychosis being shaved, bathed, and dressed. Many times these videos when posted get messages that praise the helpers for their“good deeds.” These posts can become very popular online, receiving likes, shares, and comments that make the situation seem more dramatic.

Although the goal behind posting such videos might be to encourage others to help, the truth is that these videos often take advantage of such people's vulnerability. They portray people with severe mental health issues such as schizophrenia as mere objects of pity, stripping them of dignity and turning their struggles into a form of entertainment. In addition, portrayal of their condition publicly can lead to more stigma and discrimination about mental health, making it harder for them to fit back into society.

The Ethical Dilemma: Consent and Dignity

The main problem with the approach of such community based teams is that people's rights and dignity are ignored. When such people try to help individuals with mental health issues in general and with psychosis in particular, they should always respect the person's choices and consent. Actions such as cutting a person's hair without asking or recording them without their consent are not only wrong but also make it harder to help them.

Helping individuals with mental health issues such as psychosis requires“no harm” policy. Even though the kind of help such teams deliver might be meant to make people's lives easy, however, they can cause serious emotional damage. The person might feel very upset and embarrassed if they are forced to clean up and then shown on social media, which can make their mental health worse and develop trust issues in them.

A Better Approach: Compassionate and Ethical Care

To effectively help people with psychosis, communities need to use approaches that show compassion, follow ethical guidelines, and are supported by research. Here are some strategies for dealing with these situations more scientifically and effectively:

Build Trust and Connection: Before you try to help people with psychosis you need to build a trusting relationship with them. This means being friendly, listening to their concerns and respecting their choices. Building trust will reduce their anxiety and resistance and they will be more willing to accept help.

Get Mental Health Professionals onboard: It's best to involve mental health professionals like psychiatrists, psychologists or social workers when helping someone with psychosis. They know how to assess the person's needs and provide the right kind of help whether it's through counselling, medication or other forms of support.

Offer Help on Their Terms: Instead of making changes to someone's appearance without their consent, offer to help them in a way they choose. Before you cut their hair, shave their beard or dress them in new clothes, ask if they want help with getting a haircut, taking a shower, or getting clean clothes, and if they say no, respect their choice. Giving them options makes them feel more in control.



Create Protected Areas: It's important to have places where people with psychosis can get help and feel safe. These places should be free of judgement, where they can get things they need like food, a place to stay, and places to clean up, without worrying about being hurt or taken advantage of.

Teach the Community: Teaching people about mental health and reducing the negative views around it is very important. By helping the community understand what psychosis is and the difficulties people with it face, we can create a more supportive and kind environment. This can also lower the chances of people doing things that could be harmful.

Maintain Privacy and Respect: When helping someone, it's important to do so in a way that keeps their privacy and respects them. It is important not to take pictures or videos of them without their permission, and not to share their story with others unless they say it's okay. Keeping someone's privacy is very important and helps build trust and respect.

Promote Changes in the System: Communities should work to make changes in how mental health services are provided. This means pushing for easier access to care, more money for mental health programs, and rules that protect the rights of people with mental illnesses. To really help people with psychosis, we need to make changes in how things are done at the local, national, and international levels.