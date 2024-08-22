Craig Hill, CEO Of Spendid, Recognized As Sponsor Of Financial Education Resources Across The State Of Illinois

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators CouncilCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Illinois Financial Educators Council (IFEC) revealed today that Craig Hill , Advisory Board member and founder/CEO of the SPENDiD online money management platform, is sponsoring free financial wellness resources for organizations across Illinois.Through his generosity, any Illinois schools, nonprofits, and community groups with an interest in promoting financial health can benefit from these donations.Hill is distributing the financial education training and resources in alignment with the mission of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the IFEC's parent organization. The National organization forms state-level chapters to assist local residents in handling the distinctive personal finance challenges they encounter.In Illinois, Craig Hill's sponsorship helps equip community groups with top-grade financial education materials appropriate for all ages and demographics. Those resources are designed to make a powerful impact among both individuals and whole communities.With nearly 20 years' experience as CFO in the steel industry, a BS in Accounting and Business Administration from the University of Alabama, and professional designations as Certified Management Accountant (CMA) and Certified Internal Auditor (CIA), Craig Hill is uniquely positioned to support and guide the IFEC toward reaching its goals. His objective for contributing to the Advisory Board is to democratize financial education, making it understandable and accessible to individuals from all SES and backgrounds.By donating financial education resources and training across Illinois, Craig Hill seeks to help Prairie State residents tackle the unique personal finance issues they're facing. Current data showed that over 25% of Illinoisans felt they had lost more than $1,000 in the past year due to lack of financial knowledge, some even up to $10,000. In addition, more than 1.2 million people in the state currently experience food insecurity.“I believe financial wellness should be a universally attainable goal, not just a privilege for the few,” Craig Hill commented when asked how his passion for promoting financial education led him to take on this advisory role.“I embrace the opportunity to serve on the IFEC Advisory Board, and I'm eager to contribute to this vital cause. I plan to work tirelessly to empower as many people as possible with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve financial wellness.”Hill joins a professional group of Advisory Board members on the IFEC , each of whom has a unique set of skills and expertise to offer that guide the mission of the Illinois Council and its parent body, the NFEC. The IFEC's short-range goal is to offer Prairie State residents ready access to top-quality financial wellness resources and training. For the long term, the organization plans to advocate for greater economic empowerment across Illinois.Vince Shorb, NFEC CEO, states, "Craig Hills is known for his impactful leadership in the financial education technology space. His commitment to supporting schools and nonprofits across the state demonstrates his generosity and dedication to community development. Through his efforts, many educational institutions and charitable organizations have benefited, making a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals."The IFEC founds its mission on three key pillars: 1) help Illinoisans access high-quality financial education; 2) build support for and awareness of the financial literacy movement; and 3) create collaborative relationships to promote scalable, sustainable financial wellness initiatives.The IFEC (Illinois Financial Educators Council) represents one state-level affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC). The NFEC has earned status as a Certified B Corporation® and an Accredited Provider of financial education through IACET. As an IACET Accredited Provider, the NFEC offers IACET CEUs for its learning events that comply with the ANSI/IACET Continuing Education and Training Standard.The NFEC's overarching vision is to mobilize a team of financial wellness champions worldwide, giving them training and resources to spread economic empowerment across the global landscape.

