Teenage inventors develop revolutionary light-powered processor chip

(MENAFN) Four teenagers from Fairfax County, Virginia, have transitioned their childhood dreams into groundbreaking innovation by creating an advanced processor chip powered by light rather than electricity. This novel chip, designed to transmit information more rapidly and efficiently, marks a significant leap in computer technology. The teens, who have been working on this idea since elementary school, recently launched their own company, Procyon, to further develop and commercialize the technology.



According to a report by TCD and interviews with the teens on ABC 7, the new chip utilizes light wave energy, which allows for much faster data transmission compared to traditional electrical methods. Satvik Redruthoo, one of the founders, explained that the chip operates like a tiny laser, harnessing the incredible speed of light to enhance computing power. This innovation promises to improve the performance of computer systems while addressing environmental concerns associated with traditional data centers, which contribute significantly to energy-related pollution and water consumption.



The chip's miniature size necessitates microscopic examination, but it offers substantial benefits, including reduced heat generation and lower cooling infrastructure requirements. Pranav Velith, another co-founder, emphasized that the chip's light-based technology minimizes heat production, thereby easing the environmental impact of data centers. The invention has attracted interest from Silicon Valley investors, leading to funding for the production of a third chip in Germany, while previous prototypes were manufactured in Canada and at the University of Maryland.



