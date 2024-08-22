AG&P secures contract for new LNG terminal in Jordan

(MENAFN) A consortium led by Singapore's Atlantic Gulf & Pacific (AG&P) has been awarded a significant contract to build a new onshore liquefied natural (LNG) terminal in Jordan. This project will be situated at the port of Aqaba and will feature a gasification capacity of 720 million standard cubic feet per day. The Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah land terminal is scheduled to be completed, operational, and delivered within 22 months, with a targeted operational start in the second quarter of 2026. This development is expected to enhance Jordan's ability to meet its needs, particularly given its heavy reliance on natural gas for electricity and industrial purposes.



The new LNG terminal is poised to offer Jordan increased flexibility in sourcing LNG from a diverse range of global suppliers, which is crucial for ensuring a stable and reliable energy supply. This is particularly important for Jordan, which has faced challenges related to the reliability of its natural gas supply. The consortium behind this project includes AG&P, its subsidiary Jaz Intech, and Jordan-based Issa Haddadin Construction. The contract was awarded by the state-owned Aqaba Development Corporation, which is responsible for infrastructure development in the region.



AG&P, known for its import terminal operations in the Philippines, has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring a 49 percent stake in the KMEP LNG terminal in Vietnam. Additionally, earlier this year, AG&P secured a 20-year contract to develop, own, and operate LNG import terminals and related gas infrastructure in eastern Indonesia. This latest contract further underscores AG&P's growing influence and expertise in the global LNG sector.



