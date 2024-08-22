Russian Strike Targets Rescuers Evacuating Civilians In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, August 21, the Russians opened fire at the Phoenix evacuation group as rescuers were driving civilians out of an embattled settlement in Donetsk region.

The State Emergency Service reported this on social media, Ukrinform saw.

At that time, two rescuers, a policeman, and three civilians were in the vehicle, including a woman with a disability.

The State Emergency Service noted that an evacuation vehicle was damaged as a result of the impact.

Over 5,000 people evacuated from dangerous areas of Sumy region in two weeks

Luckily, the attack brought no casualties.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past three days the Russians have shelled Donetsk region more than 50 times, killing 11 civilians.