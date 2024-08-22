Russian Strike Targets Rescuers Evacuating Civilians In Donetsk Region
Date
8/22/2024 8:07:22 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Wednesday, August 21, the Russians opened fire at the Phoenix evacuation group as rescuers were driving civilians out of an embattled settlement in Donetsk region.
The State Emergency Service reported this on social media, Ukrinform saw.
At that time, two rescuers, a policeman, and three civilians were in the vehicle, including a woman with a disability.
The State Emergency Service noted that an evacuation vehicle was damaged as a result of the impact.
Read also:
Over 5,000 people evacuated from dangerous areas of Sumy region in two weeks
Luckily, the attack brought no casualties.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, over the past three days the Russians have shelled Donetsk region more than 50 times, killing 11 civilians.
MENAFN22082024000193011044ID1108589313
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.