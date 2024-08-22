Six Killed, 22 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Ladakh
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Leh- Six people were killed and 22 more injured when a bus skidded off the road and fell into a 200-feet-deep gorge in Ladakh's Leh district, officials said.
The bus, taking staff members of a school to a wedding function, fell into the gorge in the Durbuk area, Leh Deputy Commissioner Santosh Sukhadeve told PTI.
The official said personnel of the district administration and Police admitted the injured to a local hospital, where they were given first aid.
Helicopters are being used to move the 22 injured people to the SNM Hospital and army hospital in Leh.
The condition of two of those injured is critical, Sukhadeve said.
