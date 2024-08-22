'This Isn't An Era Of War...' PM Modi On War And Peace To Indian Community In Poland Ahead Of Visit To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a speech to the Indian community in Poland, Prime Narendra Modi emphasised that the current era is not one of conflict, just two days ahead of his highly anticipated trip to Ukraine. During his upcoming visit,PM Modi has committed to advocating for a peaceful end to the ongoing Russian invasion.

"India is an advocate of permanent peace in this region. Our stand is very clear - this isn't an era of war. This is the time to come together against those challenges which threaten humanity. Therefore, India believes in diplomacy and dialogues," PM Modi said.

In his remarks, PM Modi highlighted the significance of his visit to Poland, marking the first by an Indian Prime Minister in 45 years. He expressed his enthusiasm for meeting with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Donald Tusk, aiming to fortify the bilateral relationship between India and Poland. He emphasized the deep connection between the two nations, rooted in their shared democratic values and India's status as the "Mother of Democracy", which fosters a strong bond between them.

PM Modi is set to visit Ukraine on August 23, at the behest of President Volodymyr Zelensky, with a focus on exploring avenues for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing crisis. This trip follows his recent visit to Moscow, which drew criticism from the US and certain Western nations, and is seen as an effort to strike a balance in India's diplomatic engagements.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significant role of the Indian Diaspora in strengthening bilateral relations between India and Poland. He praised their contributions to the success of Operation Ganga and encouraged them to serve as brand ambassadors for Indian tourism, participating in the country's growth story. The Prime Minister also mentioned the Dobry Maharaja, Kolhapur, and Battle of Monte Cassino memorials as symbols of the strong people-to-people connections between the two nations.



To further enhance this special relationship, he announced the launch of a new initiative, the Jamsaheb Memorial Youth Exchange Program, which will invite 20 Polish youths to India each year. He also fondly remembered Poland's assistance during the Gujarat earthquake.

PM Modi highlighted the transformative progress India has made over the last decade, expressing confidence that the country will become the third-largest economy in the coming years. He shared his vision for India to achieve developed nation status-Viksit Bharat-by 2047. The Prime Minister also mentioned the growing partnership between Poland and India in areas such as new technology and clean energy, emphasizing their joint efforts in promoting green growth.

