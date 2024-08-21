U.S.-British Naval Coalition Launched Three Airstrikes On Yemen's Red Sea Port City: Houthi TV

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, Aug 22 (NNN-SABA) – The U.S.-British naval coalition, launched three on the Salif area, in Yemen's Red Sea city of Hodeidah, yesterday, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The report didn't provide casualties or other details.

Residents said that, they heard explosions and saw black smoke rising from a“Houthi military site” in Salif, adding that, they also saw ambulances rushing to the scene.

Salif, located north-west of the port city, has been frequently hit by the U.S.-British coalition, according to the Houthi television.

The coalition has not commented on the incident.

The attack came a few hours after two cargo ships, one in the Red Sea and the other in the Gulf of Aden, were reportedly hit by missiles, drones, and unmanned boats.

Since Nov last year, the Houthis had been launching anti-ship missiles and drone attacks on“Israeli-linked ships” in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the U.S.-British naval coalition, stationing in the area, has, since Jan, conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets, to deter the group.– NNN-SABA

