Minister Marchenko: Ukraine Receives Over $5B In Budget Support From Canada Since Feb 2022

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada has provided more than USD 5 billion in direct budget support to Ukraine since February 2022.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance , following a meeting between Ukrainian Finance Sergii Marchenko and Canadian International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Canada is the third largest G7 member state in terms of funding, with about USD 5.1 billion. We are grateful to the Canadian for its multilateral and crucial support since the first days of the Russian invasion,” Marchenko noted.

The Ukrainian official mentioned that the country received about USD 1.9 billion from Canada in 2022.

In 2023, Canada provided more than USD 1.75 billion in concessional funds. This year, Ukraine has already attracted more than USD 1.47 billion to the state budget.

Among other things, the parties discussed further support for Ukraine. In particular, the Canadian delegation expressed support for transferring USD 50 billion to Ukraine, which would be serviced and repaid at the expense of proceeds from the frozen Russian assets.

A reminder that the Ukrainian Finance Ministry had attracted more than USD 93 billion in budget support from international partners since February 2022 (as of August 2024).

Photo: gov