Netanyahu Says Israeli Troops Will Not Leave Gaza-Egypt Border

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (NNN-XINHUA) – Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, denied yesterday that, he has agreed to withdraw military forces from the Gaza-Egypt border, as part of a potential ceasefire deal with Hamas, according to a statement from his office.

The current U.S.-backed bridging proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, and the release of hostages – which U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken announced on Monday, Israel has accepted – includes a withdrawal of Israeli from the Philadelphi Corridor, a key border area between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, Israel's state-owned Kan TV previously claimed.

Both Hamas and Egypt, a critical mediator in the negotiations, reportedly oppose Israeli control over the corridor.

Netanyahu called the reports“incorrect” and emphasised that Israel has not agreed to relinquish control over the area, according to the statement from his office.

“Israel will insist on achieving all of its war objectives, as defined by the Security Cabinet, including ensuring that Gaza never again poses a security threat to Israel,” the statement said.

“This requires securing the southern border,” it added.

Also yesterday, Netanyahu and U.S. President, Joe Biden, spoke by phone to discuss advancing the ceasefire-for-hostages deal, the White House said in a statement, without elaborating.

The Zionist military officials have repeatedly stated that Israel could meet its security needs, without maintaining control over the Philadelphi Corridor.

The Israeli Ynet news website quoted anonymous Israeli security officials, accusing Netanyahu of hampering efforts to reach an agreement, arguing that, his insistence on control over the corridor could jeopardise the deal.– NNN-XINHUA