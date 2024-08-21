Lithuanian PM To Visit Ukraine On Eve Of Independence Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuanian Prime Ingrida Šimonyte will arrive on a visit to Ukraine on Friday, 23 August.

This is reported by Lrt , Ukrinform reports.

The programme of the Prime Minister's visit to Kyiv has not yet been disclosed. However, it is known that she will stay in Ukraine until Sunday.

The last time Šimonyte visited Ukraine was in November last year. Back then, the Lithuanian prime minister and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed support for Ukraine's sector and signed a joint declaration expressing support for Ukraine's aspirations for European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

sends new military aid package to Ukrain

Since the beginning of the Russian war, Lithuania has provided Ukraine with military assistance totalling over EUR 641 million. According to the country's Ministry of Defence, the total amount of assistance to Ukraine has exceeded EUR 1 billion.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in August, the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package , which will include, among other things, short-range air defence systems.

Photo: LRT