Congress-NC Alliance Hits Roadblock

Jammu- As party and National are likely to forge an alliance for Assembly in Jammu and Kashmir, talks on seat sharing are stuck on Doda Assembly Constituency.

Sources said that both the parties want to contest on Doda seat which traditionally has remained a stronghold of Congress party.

“The coordination committee of both the parties have almost finalised the seat sharing with little formalities remaining but talks are stuck up on Doda Assembly seat from where NC wants to field its leader and former of State (MoS) Home Khalid Najeed Suharwardy whereas Congress is staking claim that they have been winning this seat in the past and NC was nowhere close,” said a source.

“But members from NC want this seat at any cost whereas Congress is also not budging,” he added.

From the Congress side, as per the sources, former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani is not willing to give up.“Wani believes that Congress has worked hard during the last four years whereas NC was nowhere,” the source added.

As the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi along with Congress president Malikarjun Kharge have arrived in Srinagar, a final decision on alliance and seat sharing is expected within a few days.

