Iranian Parliament Approves President's Cabinet Picks

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Aug 22 (NNN-IRNA) – Iranian lawmakers, yesterday, approved all of President Masoud Pezeshkian's cabinet picks.

The was conducted in an open parliamentary session, in the Iranian capital, Tehran, following a five-day review of the nominees' qualifications, the report said.

The new cabinet comprises 19 members. Aziz Nasirzadeh, the new defence minister, received the most support from legislators, securing 281 votes out of the 288 parliamentarians present, in the 290-seat chamber.

Seyyed Abbas Araqchi was appointed as the of foreign affairs, and Mohsen Paknejad will serve as the oil minister.

Before the vote, the Iranian president highlighted the need for national consensus, unity, and solidarity, pledging to follow the guidelines and policies of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

Pezeshkian said that, all his proposed ministers had sworn to work towards implementing and achieving the objectives of the country's 20-year vision document, general policies, and seventh five-year development plan.

Pezeshkian submitted the list of his proposed ministers to parliament on Aug 11.– NNN-IRNA