Japan's Defense Ministry To Request Record-High Budget For Next Year


8/21/2024 7:17:03 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese Ministry of Defense is preparing a request for a record-breaking budget for the next fiscal year (starting in April 2025), Azernews reports.

It is noted that the ministry intends to set defense spending at 8.4 trillion yen (57.5 billion dollars at the current exchange rate).

This is the largest defense budget in the entire history of the country. This fiscal year (April 2024 - March 2025), this expenditure item is at the level of 7.94 trillion yen (54.3 billion dollars). Thus, the increase will be about 5.78%.

