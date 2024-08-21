Japan's Defense Ministry To Request Record-High Budget For Next Year
Date
8/21/2024 7:17:03 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Alimat Aliyeva
The Japanese Ministry of Defense is preparing a request for a
record-breaking budget for the next fiscal year (starting in April
2025), Azernews reports.
It is noted that the ministry intends to set defense spending at
8.4 trillion yen (57.5 billion dollars at the current exchange
rate).
This is the largest defense budget in the entire history of the
country. This fiscal year (April 2024 - March 2025), this
expenditure item is at the level of 7.94 trillion yen (54.3 billion
dollars). Thus, the increase will be about 5.78%.
MENAFN21082024000195011045ID1108587256
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.