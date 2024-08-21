عربي


Folklore Day 2024: Tumbbad To Paheli; 7 Indian Films Based On Folklore

8/21/2024 7:00:14 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Indian cinema has often delved into the rich tapestry of folklore, bringing ancient tales to life on the big screen. These films, rooted in cultural myths and legends, offer a glimpse into India's diverse traditions and beliefs, blending them with captivating storytelling and cinematic artistry

Indian cinema has rich history of exploring folklore, transforming ancient tales into captivating films. Check out 7 such films

Tumbbad (2018)

A horror fantasy film set in colonial India, Tumbbad revolves around legend of a cursed treasure, a forgotten god. The movie blends folklore with horror, exploring themes of greed

Paheli (2005)

Paheli, based on a Rajasthani folktale, tells the story of a woman whose husband is replaced by a ghost, with whom she falls in love

Anandabhadram (2005)

This Malayalam film draws from Kerala's folklore, focusing on black magic, spirits, and ancestral legends. The plot follows a man's journey to fulfill his mother's wishes

Magadheera (2009)

Magadheera is a Telugu fantasy-action film that intertwines reincarnation with folklore. It tells the tale of a warrior reborn to fulfill his destiny, rooted in mythical elements

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is psychological thriller infused with folklore, inspired by legend of Manjulika, a ghost of a dancer. The film explores themes of mental illness and superstition

Kaun Kitney Paani Mein (2015)

This satirical drama, set in rural Odisha, draws from local folklore about water scarcity and caste discrimination. The film uses age-old tales and cultural practices

Jai Santoshi Maa (1975)

A devotional film based on the folklore of Goddess Santoshi Maa, it narrates the story of a devout woman's trials and her unwavering faith

AsiaNet News

