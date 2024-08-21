Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway Maintains Its AAA 4-Diamond Rating In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway in Puerto Vallarta reaffirms its 4-Diamond rating in 2024, a recognition from AAA that has been achieved for 17 consecutive years.More than just a typical rating system, Diamonds reflect the type of experience a property offers. For over 80 years, the American Automobile Association (AAA) has conducted unscheduled annual hotel inspections, including a detailed examination of the quality, cleanliness, and infrastructure of each property. The inspections to award Diamonds are carried out by trained experts who evaluate the guest experience with consistent and objective criteria.Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway in Puerto Vallarta is a boutique adults-only hotel, with 80 rooms in five categories, from master suites to charming honeymoon suites and elegant luxury king rooms. Each stay provides an incomparable ocean view, which can be enjoyed from a private balcony, ideal for watching the sunset with a special someone. Some rooms feature indoor jacuzzies, perfect for couples to relax, while others offer 25-minute massages to revitalize the body and soul.All rooms are infused with an aromatherapy menu that stimulates the senses, L'Occitane® toiletries adding a touch of luxury, and handcrafted textiles alongside tropical woods and pieces inspired by local culture. Blown glass bowls and colorful details capture the true essence of Mexico, creating a charming and cozy atmosphere that celebrates love and beauty.“Star ratings are subjective opinions, often left by guests motivated to leave a review because they were either satisfied or disappointed with some aspect of their stay. As a result, any property can have stars, but Diamonds maintain hotels at a standard, a benchmark for service and amenities guaranteed internationally,” AAA states on its website.Amenities considered for this recognition include: yoga classes, Balinese beds on the beach, two swimming pools, and butler service. Golf enthusiasts can enjoy discounts at Marina Vallarta and Vista Vallarta golf courses. Additionally, the hotel features a newly renovated spa under a holistic concept with a professional team of therapists, leading in exclusive body treatments, including massage techniques, hydrotherapy, facials, as well as relaxation activities and workshops.Regarding gastronomy, Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway offers a range of dining options to delight the senses; it provides a complete experience that spans from authentic flavors of traditional Mexican cuisine to the sophistication of international fine dining, with the freedom to choose one's own meal plan. It features three gourmet restaurants providing an exclusive culinary experience with the optional "All-Inclusive Gourmet" concept, which includes: dining experiences in the three restaurants, bars with premium national and international beverages, themed nights (subject to season), 24-hour room service, in-room mini-bar, and a wine list for perfect pairing.Notable investments in hotel infrastructure include the most recent addition, the new Serena Spa, and a new Bar with a modern cantina concept currently in process, a project set to be completed by December 2024, where guests can enjoy pleasant moments or watch their favorite sport.“This achievement reflects the commitment and dedication of our entire team to provide exceptional service and unforgettable experiences to our guests. We take pride in maintaining the highest standards of quality and hospitality and will continue striving to exceed our visitors' expectations year after year. We thank our clients for their continued support and trust in our hotel,” stated Abel Villa, General Director of Buenaventura Hotels.Image gallery: Click Here!More information:Media contact: Juan Carlos Lópezcarlos@enroutecommunications

