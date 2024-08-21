Three Aircraft Destroyed, Five Damaged In Aug 16 Drone Attack On Russia's Savasleyka Air Base

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During an operation carried out by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) on August 16, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the Savasleyka military airfield in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region, destroying three aircraft and damaging five more.

A source in Ukraine's military intelligence agency said this to Ukrinform.

"The attack destroyed a MiG-31K/I aircraft, two Il-76 aircraft and damaged about five aircraft, likely MiG-31K/Is," the source said.

According to HUR, the previous attack on the Savasleyka air base was carried out on August 13, when a fuel depot was hit and a MiG-31K/I aircraft was damaged.

"According to space intelligence data, there were 11 MiG-31K/I aircraft, an Il-76 aircraft, five Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters at the airfield at the time of the attack on August 13," the source said.

Earlier reports said that long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out the largest attack on Russian military airfields in Voronezh, Kursk, Savasleyka and Borisoglebsk on the night of August 13-14.