Qatar Amir, US Secretary Of State Discuss Situation In Gaza

8/21/2024 8:39:21 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 21 (KUNA) - Qatar's Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Wednesday the ongoing situation in Gaza Strip.
In a statement, the Qatari Amiri Diwan said that this came during a phone call between the two sides. (end)
