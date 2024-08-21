Qatar Amir, US Secretary Of State Discuss Situation In Gaza

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Aug 21 (KUNA) - Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed Wednesday the ongoing situation in Gaza Strip. In a statement, the Qatari Amiri Diwan said that this came during a phone call between the two sides. (end) sss

